64 bottles of IMFL seized; man held

Excise officials arrested a man after 64 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor were seized from his house in North Paravur on Tuesday.

The arrested man was identified as Saju, 32, of Gothuruth. The arrest was made on a tip-off received by Paravur excise circle inspector S. Nijumon.

Complaints were rampant about the nuisance caused by drunkards along Gothuruth. The accused allegedly confessed to have sold liquor for a higher price during the lockdown. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team including Inspector M. Mahesh Kumar, civil excise offices T.G. Bainu, C.G. Shabu, N.K. Sabu, T.T. Sreekumar, M.T. Sreejith, Raji Jose, and V.P. Viju made the arrest.