637 more go into homequarantine in Ernakulam

Even as the number of people placed under home quarantine for COVID-19 went up by 637 on Monday in the district, no new cases of the disease were reported on the day. There are now a total of 5,502 persons under home quarantine after 836 persons were removed from the list on the completion of their quarantine.

Two persons who were suspected to have contracted the disease were moved to the isolation facility at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam (MCH), on Monday, taking the total number of persons in hospital isolation to 25. The total number of people under home and hospital quarantine in the district are 5,527.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients in the MCH, of whom four are British nationals, seven Ernakulam residents, and two Kannur natives while one is from Malappuram. The Corona Control Room (0484-2368802, 2428077, 2426077, 2425077, 2424077) received 471 calls on Monday. Food-related enquiries dominated. They were directed to the community kitchen in the respective areas. Health workers also called 70 elderly persons under palliative care to enquire about their well-being.