615 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 615 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Six health workers were infected. Thripunithura recorded 24 new cases, Rayamangalam 22, Kadavanthra 19 and Thrikkakara 17. The source of infection could not be traced in 28 cases.

With 605 recoveries on Tuesday, the active caseload is now at 10,247. A total of 8,026 samples were sent for testing on the day.

While 8,346 people are recovering at home, 45 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 59 are at PVS Hospital, 21 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 692 patients are recuperating at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 157 people are being monitored, and 208 patients are being treated for the infection at SLTCs.