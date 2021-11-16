614 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 6.65%

Around 614 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 598 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in four cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 6.65%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 20 included Thripunithura (36) and Kalamassery (21). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elankunnapuzha, Keezhmad, Koovapadi, Elamkulam, Njarakkal, Pachalam, Manjapra, Vegnoor, Malayattoor, Neeleswaram, Karumaloor, Pallipuram, and Valakam, according to an official release.

Around 7,646 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.