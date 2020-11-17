613 fresh COVID-19 cases, 588 recoveries in Ernakulam

7,291 patients recovering at home

Ernakulam recorded 613 new cases of COVID-19 and 588 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the total active caseload to 9,583.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Chittattukara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery and Cheranalloor. Fifteen health workers have tested positive and the source of infection of 145 people remains unknown.

Till Monday, the district had registered 190 deaths from the disease. For the week from November 8 to 14, the test positivity rate in Ernakulam stood at 11.2%, down from 12.6% in the first week of November.

For testing, 6,112 samples were sent on Tuesday. A total of 7,291 people are recovering at home and 29,654 people remain in quarantine. At first-line treatment centres, 746 people are being monitored, while 123 patients are at second-line treatment centres.