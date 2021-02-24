Kochi

484 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

The district recorded 484 new COVID-19 cases and 746 recoveries on Tuesday.

The source of infection could not be traced in 26 cases. Twenty people tested positive in Thripunithura, 19 in Kalamassery, 15 in Nayarambalam, and 13 each in Kaloor and Vazhakulam on the day. One police official and a health workers were infected. A total of 26,217 people remain in quarantine and the district’s active case load stands at 9,307.

As many as 7,906 people are recovering at home, 46 are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 57 patients are at PVS Hospital. At FLCTs, 116 people are recovering, while 168 people are at SLTCs and 423 patients are admitted at private hospitals.

