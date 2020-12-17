481 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam on Thursday

A total of 481 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ernakulam district on Thursday. Of them, one person arrived from another State, while 357 are cases of local spread, said a communication from the district administration.
There are also 114 cases in which the source of infection is not known. Nine health workers are among the newly infected.
A total of 565 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, while 1,074 people were brought under observation in their own homes. At the same time, 1,582 people were released from home observation on the day. Now, there are 29,098 people under observation in the district, and of them, 28,369 are in their own homes, 19 in COVID-19 care centres, and 710 in facilities for which they are paying.
As many as 163 people were admitted to first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) on Thursday, while 111 were discharged from various hospitals and FLTCs. There are 7,464 people under treatment in the district now. Of them, 109 are at the Kalamassery Medical College, 21 at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 52 at PVS Hospital, 22 at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, and five at the Aluva hospital.
A total of 7,646 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.
