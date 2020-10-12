480 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam as testing dips

After two days of recording over a thousand fresh cases, the district saw a dip on Monday with 480 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, thanks to a dip in the number of samples tested.

While 378 people have contracted the infection through local contact, six people had arrived from outside the State. The source of infection of 73 patients remains untraced. A total of 23 health workers have newly been infected.

With 1,018 people testing negative, the recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday. As many as 30,953 people remain in quarantine and the district’s active case load has hit 12,268.

For testing, 2,146 samples were collected – the lowest number in the past four days. On Sunday, 2,747 samples were collected, over 7,900 on Saturday and over 5,500 samples on Friday.

From Vengola, 40 people have tested positive, while over 20 people each have newly been infected from Fort Kochi and Vazhakulam. Positive cases of the infection were also reported from areas including Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, Mattancherry, Aluva and Palluruthy.