4,767 positive cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate in the district at 28.51%

Ernakulam district saw 4,767 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and 10 health workers were among those who were infected.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district is 28.51% when 16,723 samples were sent for testing on the day. A total of 67,210 people are recovering from the infection in the district.

Thrikkakara recorded 185 new cases, Thripunithura 128, Kadungalloor 103, Alangad 100, Pallipuram 84, Payipra 82, Udayamperoor 81, and Elamkunnapuzha 79. One police officer and two CISF personnel have tested positive.

The number of recoveries on the day stood at 3,393. A total of 414 patients are admitted in ICUs.

While 57,850 people are recovering at home, 2,653 are at private hospitals, 686 are at government hospitals, 111 are at INHS Sanjivani, and 1,143 are at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

Treatment facilities

Every local body must set up either a domiciliary care centre or first line treatment centre within three days, District Collector S. Suhas said at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.

While 500 beds are being set up at the Refineries School, another 500 are set to come up at the Adlux convention centre. In addition to the facility at the Refineries School, another 1,000 beds with oxygen supply will come up on the BPCL campus, in two large tents, according to a release from the district administration. The District Collector along with health officials and local body representatives visited the BPCL campus on Sunday.

The process to appoint doctors and nurses for these facilities will begin on Monday. If needed, the services of medical students and AYUSH doctors will be sought.