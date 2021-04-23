4,548 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

Varapuzha records maximum number of cases at 145; govt. hospitals put off elective surgeries to spare facilities for COVID patients

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam continues to climb upwards, with 4,548 people testing positive on Friday.

The active caseload of the district is 29,708, and 16,270 samples were collected for testing.

With 145 people testing positive, Varapuzha recorded the maximum number of new cases, followed by Thrikkakara with 141. Thripunithura registered 139 cases, Kadungalloor 108, Elamkunnapuzha 86, and Kumbalanghi 81. In the Kochi Corporation area, Palluruthy and Vyttila saw 69 cases each, Fort Kochi 65, Kadavanthra 64, Kaloor 53, and Ernakulam South 51. Three health workers and one police officer were among those who tested positive.

A total of 572 people tested negative on the day, and 62,228 people remain in quarantine. As many as 195 fresh admissions were made at hospitals and FLTCs, while 101 patients were discharged.

Healthcare facilities

Six domiciliary care centres, two first-line treatment centres (FLTCs), and 11 second-line treatment centres are functioning in the district. Five additional FLTCs will begin functioning soon, and 25 panchayats have arranged facilities to start domiciliary care centres, according to District Collector S. Suhas.

Health officials have been directed to increase RT-PCR testing, he said. At 44 major private hospitals, 1,094 patients are admitted. But private hospitals are facing issues in terms of lack of trained staff, and the stress continues to be on government facilities, he said.

At private hospitals, 137 ICUs, 42 ventilators, and 276 oxygen beds are occupied. Of the 639 oxygen beds in government facilities, 416 are occupied. The number of beds with oxygen supply will be increased to 1,000 soon, the Collector said. Government hospitals have decided to put off elective surgeries from Friday to make facilities available for COVID patients, he added.

Over the past week, over 1 lakh tests were done in the district targeting symptomatic and vulnerable people, Mr. Suhas said, adding that mobile teams had been deployed at the harbour, markets, homes for children and the elderly, and jails.