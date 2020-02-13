Kochi

4 kg of ganja seized; two arrested

Excise personnel on Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly with 4 kg of ganja near the Aluva metro station.

The arrested are Muhammed Suhail, 21, and Anees Mon, 23; both from Tirur in Malappuram. Their new generation motorcycle was also taken into custody. Officials said they were selling drugs among students.

They were nabbed by the Excise team as a part of a special drive being conducted in view of the forthcoming Sivarathri festival.

The operation was carried out on the basis of a tip-off received by Excise Deputy Commissioner A.S. Ranjith. According to Excise sources, The accused reportedly confessed to have dealt in drugs thrice in the past centred around Aluva, Ernakulam and Kalamassery.

A team led by excise circle inspector Sojan Sebastian and comprising preventive officers K.H. Anilkumar, P.K. Gopi and C.B. Renju, civil excise officers M.M. Arun Kumar, Basant Kumar, Anoop, Abhilash, and Pradeep Kumar made the arrest.

