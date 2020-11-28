397 new cases in Ernakulam

As many as 397 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

The source of infection of 127 people could not be traced and four health workers have tested positive. Pallipuram recorded 24 new cases on Friday while Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Aluva, Thripunithura, and Eloor registered over 10 cases each.

Recoveries stood at 476 on Friday and the active case load is 8,471. A total of 26,322 people remain in quarantine in the district. Around 6,626 people are recovering at home, while 90 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

For testing, 4,181 samples were collected. So far, the district has recorded 212 deaths from the disease.