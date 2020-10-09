391 new patients in Ernakulam

10,094 samples sent for testing on Thursday

Ernakulam district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday, as fresh COVID-19 cases, at 391, saw a dip from previous days.

But Thursday also saw 526 patients being admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs). Sample collection was augmented, with a total of 10,094 samples dispatched from the district on Thursday for testing.

Of the 391 new cases, all, except six people, contracted the infection locally. There were eight health workers among the newly infected. Thrikkakara recorded 51 new cases, while Vengola had 36 cases. Fort Kochi, which had over 100 cases on Wednesday, registered just six new cases on Thursday, while Mattancherry had less than five new cases.

Meanwhile, 707 patients recovered. With 1,943 more brought under disease surveillance, the total number of people under observation has risen to 29,057 — 27,246 at home, 145 at COVID Care Centres, and 1,666 at paid quarantine facilities.

A total of 462 persons were discharged from hospitals and FLTCs on Thursday.

The district had 11,957 COVID-19 patients as on Thursday, 8,676 of them recuperating at home.