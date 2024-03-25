3,771 gms of gold seized at Kochi airport

March 25, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

Customs personnel seized 3,771 grams of gold from Sumith of Kannur and three women passengers as they arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Bangkok on March 24 (Sunday). On examination of the passengers, gold in paste form was found concealed in their inner wears and sanitary pads worn by lady passengers and the waist belt of the male passenger. They were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Detained under KAAPA

Luther Ben, 35, who was a history sheeter, has been kept under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) by the Kochi City Police.

He had been charged with attempt to murder and robbery. The Ernakulam DCP, K.S. Sudarshan, had submitted a report recommending his detention under the Act, based on which the District Collector sanctioned the detention.

Ben and his accomplices Dileesh and Riyas had allegedly attacked another history sheeter Yusuf and his friend at a restaurant in Padivattom in February, following which he was arrested. After getting bail in the case, he reportedly went into hiding without following the bail conditions, but was tracked down.

Theft charge

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested Manu Babu, 34, of Varappuzha, prime accused in a robbery case, on Sunday. Three of his accomplices had been arrested earlier, in relation to a case in which they robbed a person at Varapuzha of his mobile phone, ring, and watch.

Run over by truck

A man from Kannur who was residing at Ernakulam for follow-up treatment after kidney transplantation was run over by a truck on Sunday morning, at Netoor on Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. Abdul Sathar, 55, of Azheekod was walking along the road when the truck ferrying sand knocked him down from behind.