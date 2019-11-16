3,500 runners to take part in Kochi Navy Marathon

A race expo for the Kochi Navy Marathon will be held at Naval Officer’s Institute (NOI), Katari Bagh located opposite naval base on Willingdon Island, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The expo will provide all information concerning the marathon such as route and assembly time. The race kit for all participants, which includes the electronic ‘Bib’ for marking the time, will also be distributed during the expo.

All registered participants are required to carry email confirmation and ID proof for collection of race kit at the expo. Participants unable to personally collect the race kit may depute a suitable representative with authorisation letter for collection of the same at the above mentioned venue on Saturday with ID proof entered while registering.

Over 3,500 runners will be participating in the Kochi Navy Marathon on Sunday which will be flagged off by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, from KV Port Trust ground at 5.00 a.m.