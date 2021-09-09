3,175 test positive for COVID in Ernakulam

TPR 15.22%; active caseload 32,155 in district

As many as 3,175 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 3,102 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 57 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate is 15.22%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Kalamassery (91), Pallipuram (87), Thripunithura (86), Payipra (86), Kavalangad (83), Vengola (82), Edakkatuvayal (72), Thrikkakara (64), Kothamangalam (61), and Chottanikkara (54).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Poonithura, Sreemoolanagaram, Perumpadapu, Okkal, Panayappilli, Pallarimangalam, Edakochi, Elamkulam, and Chakkaraparambu, according to an official release.

As many as 32,155 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, and 20,885 tests were conducted on Thursday.