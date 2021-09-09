Kochi

3,175 test positive for COVID in Ernakulam

As many as 3,175 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 3,102 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 57 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate is 15.22%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Kalamassery (91), Pallipuram (87), Thripunithura (86), Payipra (86), Kavalangad (83), Vengola (82), Edakkatuvayal (72), Thrikkakara (64), Kothamangalam (61), and Chottanikkara (54).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Poonithura, Sreemoolanagaram, Perumpadapu, Okkal, Panayappilli, Pallarimangalam, Edakochi, Elamkulam, and Chakkaraparambu, according to an official release.

As many as 32,155 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, and 20,885 tests were conducted on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 10:24:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/3175-test-positive-for-covid-in-ernakulam/article36389726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY