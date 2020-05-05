3 test positivein Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 patients rose to seven in the district with three more persons testing positive on Tuesday.

“A truck driver attached to the Kurukkan Moola Primary Health Centre at Mananthavady, who returned from Chennai on April 26, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 2. Of the three confirmed cases, one is his 82-year-old mother and the other his wife,” said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

The third patient was a 21-year-old son of a man who travelled in the truck. Though the traveller was tested negative earlier, a retest was being done. The patients were shifted to the Covid hospital at Mananthavady. The route maps of the trio were being prepared, she said.

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported in the district so far, of which three were discharged after recovery. As many as 1,166 people are under observation in the district.