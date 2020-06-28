Kochi

273 passengers undergo antibody test at airport

A total of 273 passengers who arrived at the Cochin International Airport have undergone rapid antibody test, introduced on Friday. The tests are being carried out by HLL Lifecare team. A total of 235 passengers were screened on Friday and 38 passengers on Saturday, till the time of reporting. CIAL has established 16 counters near the international arrival area for testing passengers. The airport authorities said it was set to receive 16 relief flights with 2,880 passengers on Sunday. The schedule includes an Air India flight from London.

