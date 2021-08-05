Kochi

2,663 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 2,663 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,622 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 28 cases has not been ascertained.

The test positivity rate was 8.55%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (102), Kizhakkambalam (76), Chittatukara (64), Elankunnapuzha (62), Vazhakulam (58), Kalamassery (57), Vengoor (53), Keezhmad (51), Edathala, Kothamangalam, and Thripunithura (48), Alangad, Kumbalanghi (46), and North Paravur (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ernakulam North, Thirumaradi, Elamkulam, Poonithura, Ayappankavu, Karuvelipadi, Chakkaraparambu, Pachalam, and Pothanikad, according to an official release.

Around 31,139 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 23,567 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


Comments
