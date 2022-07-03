24,225 files settled in Ernakulam on Sunday

Government offices in the district remained open on Sunday to settle pending files. Though the target initially was to settle 16,000 files, a total of 24,225 files were settled, said a communication from the Public Relations Department (PRD) here. The total number of files settled in the Revenue department was 8,911 and the number of files settled in the District Collectorate was 3,890, the communication said.

District Collector Jafar Malik inspected the work at the Collectorate even as offices ranging from agricultural offices to GST offices participated in the campaign to settle the files. Village offices, municipal offices, Kochi Corporation office, taluk offices, employment exchanges, transport offices and land tribunal offices were part of the campaign.

The offices remained open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The public had no entry to the offices with a view to make the work of file settlement smooth and uninterrupted. The District Collector had convened an online meeting of officers and representatives of employees' unions on Thursday before the file settlement campaign was launched.