2,309 new industrial units registered in Ernakulam this financial year

Registrations part of Industries department campaign to set up one lakh new industrial units in State

The district has seen registration of a total of 2,309 new industrial units in the current financial year. The registrations were part of a campaign by the Industries department to establish one lakh new industrial units in the State in the current year, said department sources.

While the department has said that 13,137 new enterprises were registered in the State during the first two-and-a-half months of the current financial year, Ernakulam is targeting 14,610 new units this year.

Ernakulam will be the first district where the most number of new industrial units will be registered under the campaign to establish one lakh units, according to a communication from the Public Relations Department. The new units are expected to generate about 49,000 jobs.

The district had seen the registration of a total of 1,308 new units in 2021-22. However, the current financial year is expected to increase that number more than 10 times. Nearly 14.5% of the one lakh new enterprises is expected to come up in Ernakulam, which is considered as the business and commercial capital of the State.

Infrastructure facilities in the district and the operations of the Special Economic Zone, Infopark, and other IT hubs and Startup Village are expected to boost new investments, says the communication.

The new investments will be led by the local bodies, including taluk district industries centres. It is expected that around 2,715 new enterprises will be launched in the Kochi Corporation. Vengola panchyat has a target of launching 228 new ventures and is among the panchayats that are expected to have the largest number of new ventures in the district.

One of the aims of the one-lakh-new-enterprises campaign is to establish more units in rural areas.