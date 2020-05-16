2 new cases in Malappuram, Palakkad

Two more persons each were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday.

Palakkad District Collector D. Balamurali said that a 49-year-old man from Karakurissi and a 43-year-old man from Pattambi were confirmed to have contracted the virus. Both were shifted to the Palakkad District Hospital.

The Karakurissi man returned from Chennai on May 8 on a Tempo Traveler along with 10 others. They reached Walayar at 9 a.m. and spent there until 1.30 p.m. for clearance. He entered self-quarantine at his house. He gave his sample for testing at Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad, on May 14. He was tested positive on Saturday. The other members of his team continue to be in home quarantine, said Mr. Balamurali.

The Pattambi man returned from Dubai via Karipur on flight IX-344 on May 7. His mother had died on May 5. He went home in a taxi from Karipur and was under observation at home. His test was conducted at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, on May 14. He was tested positive on Saturday.

Mr. Balamurali said nine persons were under treatment in Palakkad, including a man from Malappuram district. Besides, another Palakkad man who returned from Dhamam is under treatment in Ernakulam.

Mumbai returnees

Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik said that two persons from Kanhiramukku, Maranchery, were tested positive on Saturday. Both middle-aged men had returned from Mumbai. They were selling tender coconut at Colaba, Mumbai.

They started their journey from Mumbai along with six others in a vehicle on May 12, reached Muthanga border on May 13 afternoon. After giving samples for tests at Muthanga, they reached home at Kanhiramukku at 1.45 a.m. on May 14.

They went into home quarantine after shifting their family members to another house. Both were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, when they tested positive on Saturday.

Malappuram currently has 17 COVID patients under treatment. Mr. Malik said that if anyone had any contact with the members who returned from Mumbai should go into home quarantine.