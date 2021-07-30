Kochi

2 held for abusing sectoral magistrate

The Aluva West Police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of verbally abusing a sectoral magistrate and assaulting an accompanying policeman for questioning about not wearing mask in a public place.

The arrested were identified as Riyas, 47, and Sathar, 42; both from West Veliyathunadu. The incident occurred near a petrol pump at Kottapuram around 12 noon.

The sectoral magistrate was engaged in inspection for non-compliance of COVID-19 restrictions in public places. The accused turned against the sectoral magistrate and the accompanying policeman for asking to wear the mask properly.

Following the incident, more police personnel arrived on the scene and arrested the accused.

A team led by P.A. Venugopal and P.S. Anil, civil police officers Harris and Nijasmade the arrest. The accused were produced in court and remanded.


