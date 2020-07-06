17 contract COVID-19 through local transmission in Ernakulam

The district recorded 17 cases of local transmission of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, with 15 primary contacts of earlier patients testing positive for the virus.
Four family members of a 54-year-old resident of Vennala, who had tested positive on Saturday, contracted the disease. Two of his close contacts have also tested positive. According to police sources, the patient ran a scrap business in Vennala.
Three family members of a 64-year-old resident of Chellanam, who had tested positive on Friday, have also tested positive. Her husband and son are workers at the Chellanam harbour, while the patient was an MGNREGA worker.
Three close relatives of a lorry driver from Paingottoor have also contracted the virus. Panchayat officials said that the lorry driver had been transporting pineapples from Vazhakkulam to Bengaluru and had returned from his last trip on June 19, after which he had been advised to go into quarantine.
A 45-year-old employee from Mulavukad who had been working in the establishment of a trader on T.D. Road has also acquired the infection. The trader, who had a godown near the Ernakulam market, had passed away on Sunday.
A 25-year-old family member of an employee at the Naval Base, who had tested positive earlier, along with her close contact from Thevara have also tested positive for the virus.
