1,554 fresh positive cases in Ernakulam district

As many as 1,554 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The number of those who got infected through local contact stood at 1,512. The source of infection in 26 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district is 10.39%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Elankunnapuzha (54), Thripunitura (52), Thrikkakara (50), Vengola (46), Pallipuram (40), Cheranalloor (37), Angamaly (35), Payipra (35), Mazhuvannoor (35), Chengamanad (34), Edathala, and Vazhakulam (30).

Some regions that reported fewer than five cases were Asamannoor, Ernakulam North, Elamakkara, Karvelipadi, Parakadavu, Mattancherry, Thevara, Piravom, Ponekkara, Koothattukulam, Mulavukad, Elamkulam, and Varapuzha, according to an official release.

As many as 14,957 tests were conducted on Thursday. Around 16,790 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


