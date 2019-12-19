1.5 kg of gold seized from air passenger

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday arrested an air person carrying 1.5 kgs of gold worth around ₹51 lakh. This was the fourth seizure of high quantity gold in the past three days at the airport.
According to airport officials, the passenger arrived on a flight from Jeddah in the morning. The gold was found hidden inside a rechargeable fan in moulded form to evade detection. However, it was found by the Customs during baggage checking.
The passenger was interrogated by the Customs officials for several hours.
About 7.20 kg of gold was seized from three passengers, including a woman, on Wednesday.
