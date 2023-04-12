HamberMenu
₹14 lakh allotted for erecting geo bag seawall at Chellanam

Project to benefit Kannamaly, Cheriyakadvau, and Kattiparambu

April 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has sanctioned ₹14 lakh for erecting geo bag seawall in Chellanam panchayat along the coastal segment, where tetrapods have not been deployed as protection against the erosion of the coast.

The project will benefit Kannamaly, Cheriyakadvau, and Kattiparambu, said a communication here on Wednesday. Geo bag walls will be erected in three wards for a length of 420 metres. The work will be overseen by the Irrigation department. Chellanam has been identified as one of the 10 sea erosion hotspots in the State.

Meanwhile, the first phase of tetrapod deployment for a length of 7.2 km along the Chellanam coast has been completed, said the communication citing panchayat president K.L. Joseph.

