Kochi

14 externed under KAPA

One more person has been banished from the Ernakulam Rural police limits, thus taking the total number of ousters under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPA) to 14. The action is part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt against criminals initiated by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

Jojy, 23, of Vengoor West village, was the latest to be ousted for a year from the Ernakulam Rural police limits. According to the police, he had several cases charged against him at various police station limits including Angamaly, Kodanad, Kuruppampady, and Kothamangalam for murder, attempt to murder, assault, and unlawful assembly, which entail imprisonment of upto five years.

The operation is aimed at taking stern action against those found to disrupt the peaceful life of people.

If he is spotted within the Rural police limits in violation of the order, people can pass on the information to these numbers 9497947197, 0484-2649015, and 0484-2623540.

So far, five people have been imprisoned under KAPA as part of Operation Dark Hunt, which, Mr. Karthik said, would continue till criminal activities within the jurisdiction was completely reined in.

