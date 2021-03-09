Kochi

138 cases, 329 recoveries in district

The district recorded 138 new cases of COVID-19 when 4,608 samples were sent for testing.

One of the new patients is a health worker. Thrikkakara with 10 new cases recorded the maximum number of fresh cases on Monday. Edappally and Mivattupuzha had 6 each, Kunnathunad 5, Kadavanthra, Kaloor, Kalamassery, and Cheranalloor had 4 cases each.

There were 329 recoveries on Monday.

A total of 65 new patients were admitted to hospitals/FLTCs on Monday and the total number of patients in the district came down to 6,653.

A total of 4,394 fresh samples were sent from the district for testing on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 12:16:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/138-cases-329-recoveries-in-district/article34022995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY