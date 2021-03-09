138 cases, 329 recoveries in district

The district recorded 138 new cases of COVID-19 when 4,608 samples were sent for testing.
One of the new patients is a health worker. Thrikkakara with 10 new cases recorded the maximum number of fresh cases on Monday. Edappally and Mivattupuzha had 6 each, Kunnathunad 5, Kadavanthra, Kaloor, Kalamassery, and Cheranalloor had 4 cases each.
There were 329 recoveries on Monday.
A total of 65 new patients were admitted to hospitals/FLTCs on Monday and the total number of patients in the district came down to 6,653.
A total of 4,394 fresh samples were sent from the district for testing on Monday.
