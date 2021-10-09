1,337 new COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

People urged to get inoculated fully at the earliest

As many as 1,337 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 1,308 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 19 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 7.9%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (60), Thripunithura (60), Udayamperoor (38), Mazhuvannoor (37), Kottuvally (33), and Sreemoolanagaram (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Okkal, Aarakuzha, Kanjoor, Thammanam, Thiruvaniyoor, Pampakuda, Edakattuvayal, Kumbalanghi, Maneed, Mukkanoor, Vadavucode, Edakochi, Chalikavattom, Thevara, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, Palarivattom, Ponekkara, Mattancherry, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Mulavukad, Ayappankavu, and Manjapra, according to an official release. The number of active cases in the district was 17, 198 as on Saturday.

Vaccination

Of the total 8,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Saturday, 2,020 came under the first dose, while the corresponding figure of second dose was 6,552. About 1.59 lakh persons have completed the window period after their first dose of Covishield and can now receive the second dose, as per official estimate. The corresponding figure in the case of those who have taken Covaxin is 61,733.

Meanwhile, District Collector Jafar Malik requested those who had received the first dose to take the second dose at the earliest as it was vital to attaining the target of administering both doses to the 100% target population. Ward-level samitis in each region should take initiative to take them to vaccination centres, he said.

The vaccine will be available free of cost at government hospitals, out-reach centres, private hospitals (under the ‘sponsor a jab’ initiative), and special camps. The district has adequate stock of vaccines to meet the 100% target, according to an official communication.