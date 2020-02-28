Kochi

12-year jail for drug peddler

A trial court has convicted a Paraguay native for 12 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh in a drug case.

Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control bureau had arrested Alexis Rigalado Fernandez, the Paraguan native, at the Cochin international airport on November 15, 2017 with cocaine. He was detained while attempting to smuggle out the narcotic substance to Goa.

