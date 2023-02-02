1.2 lakh kg of damaged foodgrains sold off for making cattle feed

February 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Foodgrains weighing around 1.20 lakh kilograms that were damaged in heavy rain last year in Kochi were auctioned off the other day.

A cattle feed company reportedly quoted around ₹25 lakh for the damaged grains, which included rice and wheat that were stored to be supplied to consumers through the public distribution system in Ernakulam.

The grains stored at the godown of the Central Warehousing Corporation at Kakkanad were damaged as floodwaters entered the building following heavy rain in August last year. The compound wall of the building had collapsed, and drains overflowed. The wet grains were later found unfit for human consumption, according to Supplyco officials.

The government decided to sell off the 1,200 quintal damaged grains after quality check. It issued permission for auctioning them off for either making cattle feed or manure. The auction procedure was initiated after notifying that the grains shall not be brought back to the food supply system. Details of the auction and the decision to use the grains for making cattle feed will be conveyed to the Vigilance wing as a precautionary step, said an official.

The quality assurance division of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation categorises and recommends possible use of foodgrains after an evaluation of the extent and nature of damage sustained. The grains that are unfit for consumption are suggested for making cattle or poultry feed and manure, while poor quality grains are destroyed, said an official attached to the division.

Foodgrains that are found unfit for human consumption cannot be recycled and brought back to the food supply system. Hence, there is no need to track them after auctioning them off, the official added.