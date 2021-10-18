Kochi

1,199 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 11.45%

As many as 1,199 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

A total of 1,174 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection was not ascertained in 16 cases. The test positivity rate was 11.45%.

The regions that reported positive cases above 30 included Thrikkakara (62), Puthenvelikkara (60), Pallipuram (59), Elankunnapuzha (43), and Pampakuda (42).

Some of the places that had fewer than five cases were Kanjoor, Chalikavattam, Palarivattam, Maradu, Amballoor, Chottanikkara, Mulanthuruthy, Vengola, Aarakuzha, Elamkulam, Thammanam, Thoppumpady, Thevara,Vennala, and Mundamveli, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was 11,795 as on Monday.


