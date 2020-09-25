Kochi

10 medals presented at Naval ceremony

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, reviewing the parade during the Naval Investiture ceremony in Kochi on Friday.

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, reviewing the parade during the Naval Investiture ceremony in Kochi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, presented gallantry and non-gallantry awards to meritorious personnel at a Naval Investiture Ceremony conducted at the Naval Base here on Friday.

A total of 10 medals were awarded, including four Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Commander Shailendra Singh, Commander Vikrant Singh, Lieutenant Commander Ravindra Singh Chaudhary and Leading Seaman Sushil Kumar; two Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty); and four Vishisht Seva Medal (long meritorious service).

Besides, personnel who demonstrated leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of high order, and significantly contributed to service were also felicitated.

