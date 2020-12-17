Zoo first to get ISO certification

The Nehru Zoological Park has become the first in India to acquire ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification.

“We handed over the certificate today to Minister of Forests A. Indra Karan Reddy. We audited the zoo for internal operating procedures and how effectively they are implementing it,” said A. Sivaiah of HYM International Certifications.

The zoo was assessed on the basis of sanitisation, food processing, animal breeding, medicare, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment. “The certification is based on assessment of internal operating procedures and how effectively implemented. The zoo had extensive documentation of every activity from food processing to the clinic,” informed Mr. Sivaiah.