Zero FIR registered against KTR for making objectionable comments against Telangana CM

March 30, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Banjara Hills police registered a zero FIR case against former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Officials from the Banjara Hills police said that a case was initially booked by the Hanamkonda police of Warangal following a complaint from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) member B. Srinivasa Rao. “He stated that K.T. Rama Rao had made statements at Telangana Bhavan about CM Revanth Reddy extorting ₹2,500 crore from the public, including builders and businessmen, and handing it over to the party’s high command at the central level. He also claimed that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024,” said the officials.

The police have booked cases under Sections 504 and 505 of the IPC. “We have received the case here in Banjara Hills and will seek a legal opinion before moving ahead with further investigations,” added the officials.