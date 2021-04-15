Y.S. Sharmila picked up by police, dropped at home

She allegedly breached the one-day time window permitted by police for her hunger strike

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former (united) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Y.S Rajasehkara Reddy was taken into preventive custody by the police on Thursday for breaching the time window permitted by law enforcement agency for a day-long hunger strike demanding job notification for unemployed youth.

She requested the city police to grant permission for a three-day fast to highlight the problems of unemployment in the State, but authorities gave her permission for only one day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. Despite getting permission for one day, she wanted to continue her protest for two more days and sought extension, which was denied. Later, she marched towards the Secretariat with her followers, but the mob was stopped at Katta Maisamma temple where a scuffle ensued with police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad said, “Initially they requested us for a procession till Katta Maisamma temple, and our people followed her. Further, without any undeclared plans, she took out a procession till Telugu Talli flyover, which is illegal,” he said.

Sharmila was picked up near the flyover when she insisted on continuing to walk till her home at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills. Her followers were dispersed and she was dropped at her house at Lotus Pond in a police vehicle.

She continued her protest on a raised platform outside her house and expressed her resolve not to touch even drinking water until her supporters were released by the police. She warned police that she will not tolerate if anyone touched her again. Raising anti-KCR slogans, she claimed she will become Chief Minister of Telangana one day. Her fast will continue for 72 hours as planned earlier.

At the Dharna Chowk during the day, Ms. Sharmila referred to abundant recruitment in government jobs during the tenure of her father as Chief Minister. The notifications for teachers recruitment were issued in 2004, 2006 and 2008. On the last occasion, about 58,000 teachers were recruited, she said.