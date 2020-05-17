Hyderabad

Youth killed as unidentified vehicle hits bike

In a case of hit and run, a 26-year-old private employee was killed and his friend suffered severe injury after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike at Keesara village on Saturday night.

Police said that the victim Mailaram Chanti Babu, along with his friend Machhani Balu Yadav (22), both residents of Keesara village, went to Bogaram and while returning, an unidentified vehicle driven at a high speed hit their bike from behind. Following which, Chanti Babu lost control crashed into roadside trees and then the fencing pillars. As a result, the duo fell on the road and suffered injuries. Soon they were shifted to a nearby private hospital, where Chanti Babu was declared brought dead, while Balu Yadav is undergoing treatment at another hospital,” Keesara police said.

