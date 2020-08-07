Youth held for cheating singer’s fans

A youth from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Cyberabad cyber crime police on Friday for creating social media accounts in the name of a Tollywood playback singer and cheating innocent people.

This happened as Anke Chaitanya alias Chaitu (22) claimed himself to be the manager or co-singer of the celebrity.

Recently, the singer approached police stating that a person had created fake Facebook accounts in her name to execute malicious activities by identifying himself as her manager/ co-singer. The singer came to know that in February, Chaitanya had organised an event in her name at Sanapa village near Anantapur.

“Moreover, he claimed to have carried out several social welfare activities and concerts in her name to increase viewership for his pages on social media and to trap her admirers into paying huge sums,” police said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Chaitanya, an Intermediate dropout, was arrested.