Youth found dead near his girlfriend’s house

Upset over her rejection, he leaps from multi-storey building

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood near a residential complex at Shobhan Colony of Balanagar here on Sunday night.

The victim, Shubham, a resident of Nehru Nagar at Jagadgirigutta, ended his life by jumping from the multi-storey residential building, after his alleged girlfriend started avoiding him. He was depressed over the issues, police said.

According to the police, a few months ago Shubham became friends with the woman on Instagram and soon they exchanged their contact numbers. They were chatting and talking over phones on a regular basis and met each other in-person. Suddenly when the woman stopped talking and started avoiding him, the victim went to her house on Sunday evening and asked the girl to come out and talk to him. When she refused, he created a scene at her house and started abusing her and her family members, who intervened and asked Shubham to leave the building. Annoyed by her behaviour, the youngster went to the top of the building and leaped to death. A case was registered and a probe is on.

His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]