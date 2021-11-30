Youth convicted of raping minor

The IX Addl. District and Sessions Judge P. Raju on Tuesday convicted a youth Odde Pochaiah alias Ashok of sexually assaulting a minor girl, in Rajapur police limits of Mahabubnagar district in 2017.

The case was transferred and re-registered by Adibatla police as the accused was a resident of Turkayamjal village. It was proved that Ashok, then a 19-year-old, sexually assaulted the 16-year-old dalit girl several times, and at the time of complaint, the victim was in her seventh month of pregnancy.

The Judge convicting Ashok sentenced him for 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000.