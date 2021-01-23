Hyderabad

Yashoda Hospitals division bags award

Yashoda Hospitals’ Division of Interventional Pulmonology, led by Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, has won ‘Best Image Contest 2021’ held by World Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (B&IP).

Hospital group director Pavan Gorukanti said Dr. Hari Kishan has been appointed national representative to the European Association for B&IP.

