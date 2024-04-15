GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Heritage Day Week: Heritage lovers walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla 

April 15, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Heritage walk, commencing the World Heritage Day 2024 week celebrations, was flagged off by Rohini, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad Circle, along with Vedakumar, Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), Nitin R Sinha, Secretary of ICOMOS India, and GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, South Zone Representative of ICOMOS India on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Exploring and discussing the heritage of Hyderabad, a group of teachers, specialists and learners led by International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) participated in a walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla on Sunday.

The heritage walk was the first of the events scheduled during the week to commemorate World Heritage Day Week (April 14-18).

The walk was flagged off by deputy superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Rohini, along with ICOMOS secretary Nitin R Sinha and Deccan Heritage Academy Trust chairman Vedakumar Manikonda.

The participants included enthusiastic school students, youths, amateur archaeologists, conservationists, and staff of various collaborators such as Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association, Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, and JBR Architecture College.

The group was guided by ICOMOS members Vasanta Sobha, Madhu Vottery, GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, and others. About 60 participants concluded the walk with a group picture at the Chowmahalla palace.

The ICOMOS along with architecture and heritage conservation agencies is conducting a series of events at various sites and monuments, workshops, exhibitions and talks, as part of the celebration till April 18, the International Day For Monuments and Sites.

