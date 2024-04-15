World Heritage Day Week: Heritage lovers walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla 

April 15, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Exploring and discussing the heritage of Hyderabad, a group of teachers, specialists and learners led by International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) participated in a walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla on Sunday.

The heritage walk was the first of the events scheduled during the week to commemorate World Heritage Day Week (April 14-18).

The walk was flagged off by deputy superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Rohini, along with ICOMOS secretary Nitin R Sinha and Deccan Heritage Academy Trust chairman Vedakumar Manikonda.

The participants included enthusiastic school students, youths, amateur archaeologists, conservationists, and staff of various collaborators such as Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association, Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, and JBR Architecture College.

The group was guided by ICOMOS members Vasanta Sobha, Madhu Vottery, GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, and others. About 60 participants concluded the walk with a group picture at the Chowmahalla palace.

The ICOMOS along with architecture and heritage conservation agencies is conducting a series of events at various sites and monuments, workshops, exhibitions and talks, as part of the celebration till April 18, the International Day For Monuments and Sites.