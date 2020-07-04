Work on 3,000 public loos in full swing

Construction of public toilets, as promised by the government, is progressing in the city, informed a GHMC statement on Saturday.
GHMC has undertaken construction of a total of 3,000 public toilets on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis across various locations in city. It is proposed to complete construction of 500 public toilets in each zone by August 15 this year.
Feasible locations have been identified for construction of 2,729 toilets so far, 500 each at L.B. Nagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Serilingampally and Khairatabad zones, and 229 in Secunderabad zone. Further, 271 locations need to be identified in Secunderabad, which will be completed at the earliest, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed.
Of the total, construction of 140 public toilets has been completed so far, and works are in progress at 237 more locations. Instructions have been issued to the zonal commissioners to expedite the remaining toilets too, and complete the works before August 15, the statement informed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath