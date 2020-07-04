Work on 3,000 public loos in full swing

Construction of public toilets, as promised by the government, is progressing in the city, informed a GHMC statement on Saturday.

GHMC has undertaken construction of a total of 3,000 public toilets on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis across various locations in city. It is proposed to complete construction of 500 public toilets in each zone by August 15 this year.

Feasible locations have been identified for construction of 2,729 toilets so far, 500 each at L.B. Nagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Serilingampally and Khairatabad zones, and 229 in Secunderabad zone. Further, 271 locations need to be identified in Secunderabad, which will be completed at the earliest, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed.

Of the total, construction of 140 public toilets has been completed so far, and works are in progress at 237 more locations. Instructions have been issued to the zonal commissioners to expedite the remaining toilets too, and complete the works before August 15, the statement informed.