Woman tries to end life at police station

A 40-year-old woman from Chennai attempted to end her life by immolating at the Panjagutta police station on Tuesday evening. Police said since she was undergoing treatment for 80% burns, they were yet to ascertain the exact reason for which Lokeshwari took the extreme step.

The woman’s first husband died and she was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Praveen Kumar. They were staying at MS Maqtha, Somajiguda. Her daughter stays with her family in Chennai. Panjagutta inspector P Karunakar Reddy said Kumar had not married her despite promising the same. “They had financial disputes,” said Mr Reddy.

As she set herself on fire and walked into the police station, the constables who were present there put out the fire. She collapsed near the gate and revealed her name and some details to the police. They called one of her friends whose number was saved in her phone.

Lokeshwari was first rushed to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and then to Osmania General Hospital.

(In case of emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshni- suicide prevention helpline +914066202000)