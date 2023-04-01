HamberMenu
Woman teacher killed in Hyderabad road accident

April 01, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman teacher riding a two-wheeler was fatally knocked down by a speeding tipper lorry at Padmanagar bypass road here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as B Rajitha, a teacher of Telangana State Model School in Rahimkhanpet of Rajanna Sircilla district. She met with the accident while heading to her school on a two-wheeler on Friday morning. She hailed from Gangipalli village in Manakondur mandal.

According to sources, her eyes were donated to a Hyderabad-based eye institute. Her husband died of a heart attack five years ago. She is survived by her two children.

