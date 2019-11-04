Woman Tahsildar burnt alive inside office in Telangana’s Abdullapurmet

In a gruesome incident, a woman Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was allegedly burnt alive inside her office, by a man in Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district, about 40km from the city on Monday afternoon.

According to Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, a man entered the chambers of Ms. Vijaya Reddy, the first Tahsildar of Abdullapur Mandal around 1 p.m. and poured petrol on her. Crying for help, the Tahsildar was seen collapsing outside her chamber in flames. Office staff, who saw the shocking incident came to her rescue but in vain. The badly burnt body of Vijaya Reddy was lying outside her chamber and covered with a carpet by colleagues.

She died on the spot while two other office staff suffered burn injuries. Mr. Bhagwat said a man believed to be the assailant came to the Abdullapurmet police station and said injustice was done to him. He too was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

On information, the Abdullapurmet police rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured staff members to a nearby hospital in Hayatnagar.

The police commissioner said the assailant was identified as Kurra Suresh of Gowrelli village in Hayatnagar mandal. The accused is said to have told the police that there was a dispute over the 7acre land he and his brother owned. The case is being heard in High Court.

Mr. Bhagwat said the case would be tried in fast track court to see that the accused gets capital punishment.

Meanwhile, irate revenue employees and others staged a protest outside the Abdullapurmet Tahsildar office demanding justice.

Revenue Employees Association leader Ravinder condemned the incident wondering what sort of protection the government servants would get in the wake of such incidents. Former Home Minister and TRS MLA P.Sabitha Indira Reddy termed the incident most unfortunate.