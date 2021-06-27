Hyderabad

Woman kills two children, ends her life

A woman allegedly killed her two children and later ended her life at Ramapuram village of Nadigudem in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as P. Mounika, 28, and her children three-year-old Lakshita and a year-old son.

Nadigudem police said the incident came to light at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, when Mounika’s husband Srinath returned home from Khammam and opened the doors. While it was suspected that family disputes were one of the reasons for the extreme step, police officials said preliminary details were being ascertained. A case was opened for investigation.

Someone is always there to listen at 040 66202000, in case of any emotional breakdown, at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.


