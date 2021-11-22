Hyderabad

Woman jumps into canal with daughter

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her six-year-old daughter by jumping into an irrigation canal at Ramalachakkapeta village in Metpalli mandal on Saturday.

The bodies of the mother-daughter duo were found floating in the canal on Sunday morning. The deceased were identified as Vanaja and her daughter Shanvi, 6, of Athmanagar village in Metpalli mandal.

The cause behind the woman’s drastic step could not be ascertained. Police suspect she took the extreme step due to family feuds.

The Metpalli police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000.


