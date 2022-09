Afzalgunj police on Friday arrested a woman at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and seized 44 kg of ganja from her.

Police said Laxmi Bai, 60, a daily wage earner, was on platform no. 58 waiting to take a bus towards Parbhani, Maharashtra. Rahul Kokate, another accused, who procures ganja from Malkangiri of Odisha, managed to escape.